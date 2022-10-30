Not Available

Gokaiger Goseiger Super Sentai 199 Hero Great Battle

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei Company

The Space Empire Zangyack forms an alliance with the Black Cross Army and their revived leader, the Black Cross Führer, in order to invade Earth with the other Super Sentai enemies that were also revived. The Gokaigers, along with the Goseigers, who have lost their powers from the Legend War, must team up in order to fight against the new enemy.

Cast

Ryota OzawaCaptain Marvelous / Gokai Red
Yuki YamadaJoe Gibken / Gokai Blue
Mao IchimichiLuka Millfy / Gokai Yellow
Kazuki ShimizuDon Dogoier / Gokai Green
Yui KoikeAhim de Famille / Gokai Pink
Yukari TamuraNavi (Voice)

