Gokaiger Goseiger Super Sentai 199 Hero Great Battle

The Space Empire Zangyack forms an alliance with the Black Cross Army and their revived leader, the Black Cross Führer, in order to invade Earth with the other Super Sentai enemies that were also revived. The Gokaigers, along with the Goseigers, who have lost their powers from the Legend War, must team up in order to fight against the new enemy.
|Ryota Ozawa
|Captain Marvelous / Gokai Red
|Yuki Yamada
|Joe Gibken / Gokai Blue
|Mao Ichimichi
|Luka Millfy / Gokai Yellow
|Kazuki Shimizu
|Don Dogoier / Gokai Green
|Yui Koike
|Ahim de Famille / Gokai Pink
|Yukari Tamura
|Navi (Voice)
