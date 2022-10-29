Goku: Midnight Eye

In the near future, Goku, a former police detective turned private, is investigating a mysterious string of apparent suicides of a special police unit investigating a ruthless weapons merchant. In his aggressive style, Goku almost joins that list, but he mysteriously survives and receives a cybernetic eye by parties unknown that can literally control any computer in the world. Now, he has a score to settle and is armed with what he needs to accomplish that
|Mami Koyama
|Yoko Yazaki
|Norio Wakamoto
|Genji Hakuryu
|Daisuke Gōri
|General Gomez (voice)
