Goku: Midnight Eye

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toei Animation

In the near future, Goku, a former police detective turned private, is investigating a mysterious string of apparent suicides of a special police unit investigating a ruthless weapons merchant. In his aggressive style, Goku almost joins that list, but he mysteriously survives and receives a cybernetic eye by parties unknown that can literally control any computer in the world. Now, he has a score to settle and is armed with what he needs to accomplish that

Cast

Mami KoyamaYoko Yazaki
Norio WakamotoGenji Hakuryu
Daisuke GōriGeneral Gomez (voice)

Images