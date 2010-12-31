2010

Jackie Goldberg (Jackie Mason) is coming to the end of his career as a Miami private detective; in debt, out of luck and down in the dumps, that is until fate brings him an unlikely partner: 16 year old Mateo Rodriguez. Jackie and Mateo embark on a journey to exonerate Mateo's mother and bring the bad guys to justice-- while still having enough time for some action with the ladies, a little nosh and a life lesson or two. Goldberg P.I. is an hilarious comedy packed with plot twists and turns and a star studded cast including Lin Shaye (Detroit Rock City, Insidious, There’s Something About Mary), Audrey Landers (Dallas, A Chorus Line), Mario Cantone (Sex And The City), Steven Bauer (Scarface) and the late Davy Jones (The Monkees), in his final movie appearance.