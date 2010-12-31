2010

Goldberg - P.I.

  Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2010

Studio

Not Available

Jackie Goldberg (Jackie Mason) is coming to the end of his career as a Miami private detective; in debt, out of luck and down in the dumps, that is until fate brings him an unlikely partner: 16 year old Mateo Rodriguez. Jackie and Mateo embark on a journey to exonerate Mateo's mother and bring the bad guys to justice-- while still having enough time for some action with the ladies, a little nosh and a life lesson or two. Goldberg P.I. is an hilarious comedy packed with plot twists and turns and a star studded cast including Lin Shaye (Detroit Rock City, Insidious, There’s Something About Mary), Audrey Landers (Dallas, A Chorus Line), Mario Cantone (Sex And The City), Steven Bauer (Scarface) and the late Davy Jones (The Monkees), in his final movie appearance.

Cast

Jackie MasonJackie Goldberg
Antony Del RioMateo
Abby WathenEllie
Paul FitzgeraldRayder / Abrahamson / Hasidic Man
Tom NowickiDr. Stevens
Audrey LandersNadia

