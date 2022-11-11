Golden Dawn: A Personal Affair

Not Available

What’s in the mind of the neo-nazi next-door? “My partner in life is a Jew, one of my sons is gay, another is an anarchist, and I am a left-wing feminist as well as a daughter of immigrants. If Golden Dawn comes to power our only problem will be which wagon they will put us on.” A journalist is delving for years into the organization of the Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn. The financial collapse, the political instability and the family relations are placed into the spotlight as the documentary is trying to discover “what’s in the head of Golden Dawners, who pose as victims of the system.”