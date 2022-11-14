The Voices project was created on the basis of thousands of drawings sent from all over the world by people with special needs. The film reflects the generalized stages of mental illness based on the experience of people with mental disorders. The plot is based on the stories of the authors of Radio Through the Looking Glass about their psychiatric experience. The film was shot in the framework of the activities of the NGO Club of Psychiatrists with the support of the Good Century charity foundation.
