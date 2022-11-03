Not Available

Gone Are the Days!

  • Drama

A young, idealistic man returns home to the plantation where he grew up in servitude. With him, he brings his fiance, Lutiebelle, in hopes of convincing the plantation owner that she is really his cousin in order to secure the family inheritance. To aid in the comic complications that follow are his family members Missy and Gitlow, and the plantation owners endearing (but ineffectual) son Charlie.

Cast

Ossie DavisReverend Purlie Victorious Judson
Ruby DeeLutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins
Godfrey CambridgeGitlow Judson
Beah RichardsIdella Landy
Alan AldaCharlie Cotchipee

