Gone Are the Days!

A young, idealistic man returns home to the plantation where he grew up in servitude. With him, he brings his fiance, Lutiebelle, in hopes of convincing the plantation owner that she is really his cousin in order to secure the family inheritance. To aid in the comic complications that follow are his family members Missy and Gitlow, and the plantation owners endearing (but ineffectual) son Charlie.
|Ossie Davis
|Reverend Purlie Victorious Judson
|Ruby Dee
|Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins
|Godfrey Cambridge
|Gitlow Judson
|Beah Richards
|Idella Landy
|Alan Alda
|Charlie Cotchipee
