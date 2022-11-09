Not Available

Gone In Sixty Seconds

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Jerry Bruckheimer Films

Upon learning that he has to come out of retirement to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother Kip's life, former car thief Randall "Memphis" Raines enlists help from a few "boost happy" pals to accomplish a seemingly impossible feat. From countless car chases to relentless cops, the high-octane excitement builds as Randall swerves around more than a few roadblocks to keep Kip alive.

Cast

Nicolas CageRandall 'Memphis' Raines
Angelina JolieSara 'Sway' Wayland
Giovanni RibisiKip Raines
Delroy Lindo(Det) Roland Castlebeck
Will PattonAtlee Jackson
Christopher EcclestonRaymond Calitri

