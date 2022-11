Not Available

The five members of the band the Wynners are all packing up, ready for a singing tour in USA. Uncle Kau, a boss of a triad, planning to exchange their guitars with narcotics inside with the Wynners', so that their narcotics can be carried to USA. But he fails, as the Wynners has to cancel their plan, for a fire broke out in the night club. Uncle Kau thus dispatches three of his followers Wo, Anny and Jane to steal back the guitars.