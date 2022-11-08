Not Available

Good After Bad

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warrior Poets

Wes Thorne and Shelly Ackerman — two people living in opposite worlds. Shelly’s mother is off her medication so her home life is in shambles and she’s being bullied at school. Wes is an eccentric, wealthy man who has deep-seated issues with women and no close friends. When Wes offers to be Shelly’s legal guardian, both of their lives take a dramatic turn.

Cast

Billy BurkeWes Thorne
Maddie HassonShelly Ackerman
Melora WaltersVictoria Ackerman
Rhys WardShaine
Chelsea RickettsEmily
Craig StarkCarl

