Good After Bad

Wes Thorne and Shelly Ackerman — two people living in opposite worlds. Shelly’s mother is off her medication so her home life is in shambles and she’s being bullied at school. Wes is an eccentric, wealthy man who has deep-seated issues with women and no close friends. When Wes offers to be Shelly’s legal guardian, both of their lives take a dramatic turn.
|Billy Burke
|Wes Thorne
|Maddie Hasson
|Shelly Ackerman
|Melora Walters
|Victoria Ackerman
|Rhys Ward
|Shaine
|Chelsea Ricketts
|Emily
|Craig Stark
|Carl
