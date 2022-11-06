Not Available

Good-bye Cruel World

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Newman Sardonis Productions

The story involves newscaster Rodney Pointsetter (Shawn) who is so depressed between his job and his family that he tries to make a film about his life, which he intends to culminate with his own suicide. It is often interrupted with irrelevant comic sketches that an emcee claims that the audience prefers to see.

Cast

Dick ShawnRodney Pointsetter / Ainsley Pointsetter
Cynthia SikesJoyce
Pamela BrullAlice
Marius MazmanianRabbi Bandini
Priscilla PointerMyra
Chuck MitchellLarry Locatelli

View Full Cast >

Images