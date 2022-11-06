Good-bye Cruel World

The story involves newscaster Rodney Pointsetter (Shawn) who is so depressed between his job and his family that he tries to make a film about his life, which he intends to culminate with his own suicide. It is often interrupted with irrelevant comic sketches that an emcee claims that the audience prefers to see.
|Dick Shawn
|Rodney Pointsetter / Ainsley Pointsetter
|Cynthia Sikes
|Joyce
|Pamela Brull
|Alice
|Marius Mazmanian
|Rabbi Bandini
|Priscilla Pointer
|Myra
|Chuck Mitchell
|Larry Locatelli
View Full Cast >