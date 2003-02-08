Good Bye Lenin was the biggest box-office hit for Germany in 2003. An affectionate and refreshing East/West-Germany comedy about a boy who’s mother was in a coma while the Berlin wall fell and when she wakes up he must try to keep her from learning what happen (since she was an avid communist supporter) to avoid shocking her which could lead to another heart attack.
|Katrin Sass
|Christiane Kerner
|Chulpan Khamatova
|Lara
|Maria Simon
|Ariane Kerner
|Florian Lukas
|Denis
|Alexander Beyer
|Rainer
|Burghart Klaußner
|Robert Kerner
