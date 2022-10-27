Not Available

Good Dick

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A fidgety, wisecracking video store clerk develops a fixation on a particularly reclusive customer, a frequent visitor to the pornography section of Cinefile, the video store where he works in Los Angeles. After multiple failures to impress her during their brief daily transactions, he finds her street address in the store's database, drives to her apartment building and initiates an unconventional campaign to win her affections.

Cast

Marianna PalkaWoman
Jason RitterMan
Eric EdelsteinEric
Martin StarrSimon
Mark WebberDerek
Tom ArnoldDad

