Good Luck Chuck

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Milestone Entertainment

Cursed since childhood, dentist Charlie Kagan (Dane Cook) cannot find the right woman. Even worse, he learns that each of his ex-girlfriends finds true love with the man she meets after her relationship with him ends. Hearing of Charlie's reputation as a good-luck charm, women from all over line up for a quick tryst. But when Charlie meets the woman of his dreams (Jessica Alba), he must find a way to break the curse or risk losing her to the next man she meets.

Cast

Dane CookDr. Charlie Logan
Jessica AlbaCam Wexler
Dan FoglerDr. Stu Kaminsky
Ellia EnglishReba
Lonny RossJoe
Chelan SimmonsCarol

