Good Old Daze

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

La Sept-Arte

Ten years after their Upper Sixth, Bruno, Momo, Leon and Alain meet together in the waiting room of a maternity hospital. The father of the awaited baby is Tomasi, their best friend at that time, who died one month before due to an overdose. They remember their teenage, their laughs, their dreams, their stupid pranks... a description of the French youth in the middle of the seventies.

Cast

Vincent ElbazAlain Chabert
Nicolas KoretzkyMaurice 'Momo' Zareba
Julien LambroschiniBruno
Julie-Anne RothMarie
Hélène de FougerollesChristine
Lisa FaulknerBarbara

Images