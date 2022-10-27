Good Old Daze

Ten years after their Upper Sixth, Bruno, Momo, Leon and Alain meet together in the waiting room of a maternity hospital. The father of the awaited baby is Tomasi, their best friend at that time, who died one month before due to an overdose. They remember their teenage, their laughs, their dreams, their stupid pranks... a description of the French youth in the middle of the seventies.
|Vincent Elbaz
|Alain Chabert
|Nicolas Koretzky
|Maurice 'Momo' Zareba
|Julien Lambroschini
|Bruno
|Julie-Anne Roth
|Marie
|Hélène de Fougerolles
|Christine
|Lisa Faulkner
|Barbara
View Full Cast >