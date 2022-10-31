Not Available

Goodbye Charlie Bright

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Charlie drifts through life as he and his friends enjoy a lifestyle of house parties, casual sex and drugs. However, after breaking into a house to steal a gun, three of the friends (Charlie, Justin and Damien) accidentally awaken the owner, a hefty Jamaican man who promptly chases them into the street with a golf club. The trio escape, much to the amusement of Justin and Damien.

Cast

Paul NichollsCharlie Bright
Danny DyerFrancis
Phil DanielsEddie
Jamie ForemanTony
Roland ManookianJustin
David ThewlisCharlie's Dad

View Full Cast >

Images