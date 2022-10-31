Goodbye Charlie Bright

Charlie drifts through life as he and his friends enjoy a lifestyle of house parties, casual sex and drugs. However, after breaking into a house to steal a gun, three of the friends (Charlie, Justin and Damien) accidentally awaken the owner, a hefty Jamaican man who promptly chases them into the street with a golf club. The trio escape, much to the amusement of Justin and Damien.
|Paul Nicholls
|Charlie Bright
|Danny Dyer
|Francis
|Phil Daniels
|Eddie
|Jamie Foreman
|Tony
|Roland Manookian
|Justin
|David Thewlis
|Charlie's Dad
