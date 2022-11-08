1969

Goodbye, Mr. Chips

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 4th, 1969

Studio

APJAC Productions

Academy Award-honoree Peter O'Toole stars in this musical classic about a prim English schoolmaster who learns to show his compassion through the help of an outgoing showgirl. O'Toole, who received his fourth Oscar-nomination for this performance, is joined by '60s pop star Petula Clark and fellow Oscar-nominee Michael Redgrave.

Cast

Petula ClarkKatherine Bridges
Michael RedgraveThe Headmaster
Alison LeggattHeadmaster's Wife
George BakerLord Sutterwick
Siân PhillipsUrsula Mossbank
Michael BryantMax Staefel

