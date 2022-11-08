Goodbye, Mr. Chips

Academy Award-honoree Peter O'Toole stars in this musical classic about a prim English schoolmaster who learns to show his compassion through the help of an outgoing showgirl. O'Toole, who received his fourth Oscar-nomination for this performance, is joined by '60s pop star Petula Clark and fellow Oscar-nominee Michael Redgrave.
|Petula Clark
|Katherine Bridges
|Michael Redgrave
|The Headmaster
|Alison Leggatt
|Headmaster's Wife
|George Baker
|Lord Sutterwick
|Siân Phillips
|Ursula Mossbank
|Michael Bryant
|Max Staefel
