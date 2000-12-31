Goodbye, Mr. Cool

Ekin Cheng stars in this gritty triad action drama as Dragon, a talented former hitman who has reformed and is now a waiter at a blue collar cafe. However, when his ex-girlfriend becomes the queen of the Underworld, she becomes determined to entice him back to a life of crime. Resistant at first, Dragon gets pulled back into the crime world as a violent gang war erupts.
|Karen Mok
|Helen
|Rain Li
|Ms. Mung
|Jackie Lui Chung-Yin
|Volcano
|Lam Suet
|Kong
|Chapman To
|Long Hair
|Stephanie Che
|JoJo
