2000

Goodbye, Mr. Cool

  • Action
  • Crime

December 31st, 2000

Ekin Cheng stars in this gritty triad action drama as Dragon, a talented former hitman who has reformed and is now a waiter at a blue collar cafe. However, when his ex-girlfriend becomes the queen of the Underworld, she becomes determined to entice him back to a life of crime. Resistant at first, Dragon gets pulled back into the crime world as a violent gang war erupts.

Karen MokHelen
Rain LiMs. Mung
Jackie Lui Chung-YinVolcano
Lam SuetKong
Chapman ToLong Hair
Stephanie CheJoJo

