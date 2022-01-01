1990

Goodfellas

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 20th, 1990

Studio

Winkler Films

Henry Hill is a small time gangster, who takes part in a robbery with Jimmy Conway and Tommy De Vito, two other gangsters who have set their sights a bit higher. His two partners kill off everyone else involved in the robbery, and slowly start to climb up through the hierarchy of the Mob. Henry, however, is badly affected by his partners success, but will he stoop low enough to bring about the downfall of Jimmy and Tommy?

Cast

Robert De NiroJames Conway
Ray LiottaHenry Hill
Joe PesciTommy DeVito
Lorraine BraccoKaren Hill
Paul SorvinoPaul Cicero
Frank SiveroFrankie Carbone

