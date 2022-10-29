Not Available

Goodnight for Justice: Queen of Hearts

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Randolph Films

John Goodnight crosses paths with a stagecoach under attack and comes to the rescue of its passengers, one of whom is a beautiful woman who may or may not have been a prisoner being transported by a detective who did not survive the attack. Their journey together takes them to a gambling riverboat, where Goodnight discovers her true identity.

Cast

Luke PerryJudge John Goodnight
Katharine IsabelleLucy Truffaut
Ricky SchroderCol. Cyril Knox
Ryan RobbinsPinkerton Man
Jerry WassermanSheriff
Kerry JamesCassidy

