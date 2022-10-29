Goodnight for Justice: Queen of Hearts

John Goodnight crosses paths with a stagecoach under attack and comes to the rescue of its passengers, one of whom is a beautiful woman who may or may not have been a prisoner being transported by a detective who did not survive the attack. Their journey together takes them to a gambling riverboat, where Goodnight discovers her true identity.
|Luke Perry
|Judge John Goodnight
|Katharine Isabelle
|Lucy Truffaut
|Ricky Schroder
|Col. Cyril Knox
|Ryan Robbins
|Pinkerton Man
|Jerry Wasserman
|Sheriff
|Kerry James
|Cassidy
