Goofy Movies Number Nine

In "Wotaphony Newsreel", a series of nonsensical news stories are told, including those of a new knee attachment that makes cars run less smoothly, a leaking faucet which causes a river-like torrent out of an apartment building, the first drive on a not-so beautiful highway, a golfer who practices hitting not off tees but teeth, and the family welcoming home of a traveling movie actress. The reel's feature called "The Curse of an Aching Husband", which takes place in Hoboken, New Jersey in 1911, is told as a voiced over silent. It tells the story of the poor Acedosus family: father Otto Octavius, his wife, Agnes, their daughter, Anenia, Otto's immigrant mother (just arriving from overseas by boat), and Otto's California residing ostrich farmer sister, Annie. Otto's mother's arrival changes the dynamic within the household. Can Otto or an ostrich riding Annie keep the peace within the family? - Written by Huggo on IMDB