Goonga Pehelwan

A documentary that follows India's most successful deaf athlete on his unlikely quest to reach the Rio Olympics 2016 and become only the second deaf wrestler in the history of the Olympics to do so. This is Virender Singh's story, a captivating account of an incredible athlete largely unknown and snubbed by the bureaucracy.Now, as Virender gears up for his third Deaflympics appearance in Bulgaria, this film delves into his life from the bylanes of a small village in Haryana to becoming India's most successful deaf athlete ever and aims at fulfilling the long cherished dream of every athlete that is competing at the Olympics.On the way, it looks at all that he has achieved through a glittering decade and a half long career.