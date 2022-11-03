Not Available

Gora and Mahim were two sons of Krishna Dayal Babu. From childhood, Bijay and Gora were friends. Through an accident, Bijay was introduced to Paresh Babu's family. Paresh was a Bramhin. So Gora did not like Bijay's visit to that house. Gora's mother was very anxious about Gora's Hindusim. Krishna Dayal was also very annoyed being an orthodox Hindu. As per his father's request, Gora went to Paresh Babu's house. Paresh babu's wife Bhadra Sundari was not happy seeing Gora there. But Gora had a real conflict with Haran Babu. The marriage of Haran Babu and Suchitra was almost fixed. The reason of the conflict was that, Haran Babu always thought of himself to be a social reformer and saviour of Brahma religion.