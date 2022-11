Not Available

This is the first film to dramatize how President Hinckley was prepared by the Lord from his youth. From boyhood lessons, to tender moments with his mother in their library, to overcoming rejection in the mission field, you will feel the warmth that endeared him to so many later in life. In the railroad yard, behind a typewriter, and hand-in-hand with Marjorie, the love of his life, Gordon B. Hinckley grew to become a giant among men.