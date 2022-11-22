Gowravargal

Not Available

Ganesan (Vignesh), is an irresponsible youth in a village. He promises his mother (Kuyili) that he would be good and start earning. He joins a job where he bashes few wrong-doers. This impresses a do-gooder and a don Thondaman (Sathyaraj). He urges him to join him for work. Thondaman is respected a lot for he provides justice to people in his own way. People in case of crisis approach him and not the police. Ganesan impressed by Thondaman's ways, develops an affinity with him and even decides to gives his life for him. Meanwhile Ganesan falls in love with one Poonkodi (Monica). Turn of events leaves a local Minister's son going crazy behind her. Enters a police officer (Ranjith) who plays spoilsport in their romance. He threatens Thondaman and hatches a conspiracy to ensure that Thondaman and Ganesan part ways. But things happen otherwise.