Gracie's Choice

For as long as she can remember, 16 year-old Gracie has been raising her four siblings, each of whom has a different, absent father and their mother is on the fast track to self-destruction. When these children's lives are about to be pulled apart, Gracie will have to do the impossible and make the ultimate sacrifices to keep her family together. Inspired by actual events, this movie is sure to touch your heart.
|Diane Ladd
|Louela Lawson
|Shedrack Anderson III
|Tommy
|Anne Heche
|Rowena Lawson
|Kristin Fairlie
|Rose Carlton
|Roberta Maxwell
|Judge
|Robert Seeliger
|Ray
