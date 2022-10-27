1981

Graduation Day

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 1981

Studio

Troma Entertainment

After a high school track runner, named Laura, suddenly dies from a heart attack after finishing a 30-second 200-meter race, a killer wearing a sweat suit and a fencing mask begins killing off her friends on the school track team one by one. The suspects include the track coach Michaels, Laura's sister Anne who arrives in town for the funeral, the creepy school principal Mr. Guglione, and Laura's strange boyfriend Kevin.

Cast

Patch MackenzieAnne Ramstead
E. Danny MurphyKevin Badger
E. J. PeakerBlondie
Michael PatakiPrincipal Guglione
Richard BalinMr. Roberts
Carmen ArgenzianoInsp. Halliday

