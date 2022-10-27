Graduation Day

After a high school track runner, named Laura, suddenly dies from a heart attack after finishing a 30-second 200-meter race, a killer wearing a sweat suit and a fencing mask begins killing off her friends on the school track team one by one. The suspects include the track coach Michaels, Laura's sister Anne who arrives in town for the funeral, the creepy school principal Mr. Guglione, and Laura's strange boyfriend Kevin.
|Patch Mackenzie
|Anne Ramstead
|E. Danny Murphy
|Kevin Badger
|E. J. Peaker
|Blondie
|Michael Pataki
|Principal Guglione
|Richard Balin
|Mr. Roberts
|Carmen Argenziano
|Insp. Halliday
View Full Cast >