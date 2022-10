Not Available

Amar, Prem and Meet are longtime friends who have gone through every phase of growing up together and are now bored of their insipid married lives. To add a little spice to their lives they plan a wild adventure at their college reunion! When fun turns into something more insidious and deceitful, they find themselves being led astray and right into a seductive web of danger. Packed with innuendo and double meaning, this is an adult comedy based on a strong undertone of sex.