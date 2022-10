Not Available

As Lulu graduates from the Hero Academy, he finally gets the chance to prove himself a hero to the society that has always doubted him. He sets off on an epic journey to slay the legendary and terrifying dragon. But to his great despair, his sweet and over-caring grandma decides to join him, and what should have been an epic journey full of freedom, blood and beautiful ladies becomes a family trip that will test Lulu’s nerves to their very limit.