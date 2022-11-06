1989

Grandma's House

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 24th, 1989

Studio

Omega Entertainment

When their father dies, Lynn and her younger brother David have to move in with their grandparents. Their mother died already when they were young, so they were told. One morning a dead man is found near their new home. A friend tells David, that it's not the first. Shortly after he sees his grandparents carry a body into the garage - are they the murderers? David calls the sheriff.

Cast

Kim ValentineLynn
Len LesserGrandfather
Ida LeeGrandmother
Brinke StevensWoman
Angela O'NeillDarlene
R.J. WalkerSheriff

View Full Cast >

Images