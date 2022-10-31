Not Available

Grandmaster

  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

UTV Motion Pictures

Chandrashekhar lives alone in a dark and violent city. Even with crime occurring all around him, he withdraws from all responsibility and lives quietly. Soon, change is forced upon him in order to catch a serial killer. Like a grandmaster who anticipates his opponents moves well in advance, he proceeds forward. But only once, just once, he makes a fatal mistake.

Cast

MohanlalChandrashekhar
PriyamaniDeepthi
Arjun NandhakumarMark Roshan
Babu AntonyVictor Rosetti
NarainKishore
Anoop MenonJacob

View Full Cast >

Images