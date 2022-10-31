Chandrashekhar lives alone in a dark and violent city. Even with crime occurring all around him, he withdraws from all responsibility and lives quietly. Soon, change is forced upon him in order to catch a serial killer. Like a grandmaster who anticipates his opponents moves well in advance, he proceeds forward. But only once, just once, he makes a fatal mistake.
|Mohanlal
|Chandrashekhar
|Priyamani
|Deepthi
|Arjun Nandhakumar
|Mark Roshan
|Babu Antony
|Victor Rosetti
|Narain
|Kishore
|Anoop Menon
|Jacob
