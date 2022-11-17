Not Available

On a drawing sheet, a brush makes colors appear in watercolor. An object of everyday life is drawn precisely by the hands of an artist. Then two drawings, then three, four, ... superimposed, condensed, multiplied, hundreds of drawings of immobile objects succeed one another on the screen. Grands Canons is an animation short film based on a series of observation drawings that, like the work of 19th-century entomologists and naturalists, systematically lists all the everyday objects that "go into the household."