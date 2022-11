Not Available

The first of five farewell concerts by the 4 remaining members of the Grateful Dead performed on June 27, 2015 in Santa Clara, CA. SET 1: Tuning, Trucking', Uncle John's Band, Alligator, Cumberland Blues, Born Cross-Eyed, Cream Puff War, and Viola Lee Blues. SET 2: Tuning, Cryptical, Envelopment, Dark Star, Saint Stephen, The Eleven, Turn On Your Love Light, Drums-Space, What's Become Of The Baby, The Other One, Morning Dew, and Casey Jones.