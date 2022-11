Not Available

The second of five farewell concerts by the 4 remaining members of the Grateful Dead performed on June 28, 2015 in Santa Clara, CA. SET 1: Tuning, Feel Like A Stranger, Inglewood Blues, Brown-Eyed Women, Loose Lucy, Loser, Row Jimmy, Alabama Getaway, Black Peter, and Hell In A Bucket. SET 2: Tuning, Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Tdodeloo, Wharf Rat, Eyes Of The World, He's Gone, Drums-Space, I Need A Miracle, Death Don't Have No Mercy, Sugar Magnolia, and Brokedown Palace.