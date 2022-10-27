Not Available

Grave of the Fireflies

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nippon Television Network Corporation

Hisako loses her home in Tokyo to Allied bombing. With her husband fighting somewhere in Asia, she and her two children evacuate to a suburb of Kobe, where they share a house with Hisako's cousin, Kyoko. Kobe is bombed and Kyoko is killed. Hisako is forced to take care of Kyoko's two children in addition to her own, but there is not enough food for everyone.

Cast

Houshi IshidaSeita
Mao SasakiSetsuko
Ikki SawamuraKiyoshi
Yui NatsukawaKyoko
Nanako MatsushimaHisako
Mao InoueNatsu,Keiko

View Full Cast >

Images