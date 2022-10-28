Graves & Bones

Not Available

Gunnar and Sonja are a married couple that had it all, money,love and a beautful daughter. But after the death of there daughter their world falls apart. To make things worse Gunnar is in the middle of a trial, being charged with illegal sales and purchase on behave of his company. When Gunnar and Sonja inherit Gunnar's niece Perla, the couple take on a weekend journey to pick up Perla, who is staying at a remote house in the Icelandic country side where she lost both of her parents in a horrible way. When Gunnar and Sonja arrive at the house strange things start to happen.