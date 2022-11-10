It's 1961, two years after the original Grease gang graduated, and there's a new crop of seniors and new members of the coolest cliques on campus, the Pink Ladies and T-Birds. Michael Carrington is the new kid in school - but he's been branded a brainiac. Can he fix up an old motorcycle, don a leather jacket, avoid a rumble with the leader of the T-Birds, and win the heart of Pink Lady Stephanie?
|Maxwell Caulfield
|Michael Carrington
|Michelle Pfeiffer
|Stephanie Zinone
|Lorna Luft
|Paulette Rebchuck
|Maureen Teefy
|Sharon Cooper
|Pamela Adlon
|Dolores Rebchuck
|Alison Price
|Rhonda Ritter
