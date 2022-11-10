1982

Grease 2

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Release Date

June 10th, 1982

Studio

Paramount

It's 1961, two years after the original Grease gang graduated, and there's a new crop of seniors and new members of the coolest cliques on campus, the Pink Ladies and T-Birds. Michael Carrington is the new kid in school - but he's been branded a brainiac. Can he fix up an old motorcycle, don a leather jacket, avoid a rumble with the leader of the T-Birds, and win the heart of Pink Lady Stephanie?

Cast

Maxwell CaulfieldMichael Carrington
Michelle PfeifferStephanie Zinone
Lorna LuftPaulette Rebchuck
Maureen TeefySharon Cooper
Pamela AdlonDolores Rebchuck
Alison PriceRhonda Ritter

