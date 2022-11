Not Available

Made in the heart of automotive America, Chevrolet is the focus in this look back into two pivotal turning points for the behemoth Detroit carmaker: the appearance of the Corvette roadster in 1953 and Chevy's "Hot One" years from 1955 to 1957. From signature V8s to the sultry curves and 150 mph performance of the renowned Corvette, this mechanical documentary drives car buffs down a road that changed the way Americans live and play.