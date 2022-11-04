Great Day in the Morning

After a card game Southerner Owen Pentecost finds himself the owner of a Denver hotel. Involved with two women - one who came with the hotel, and one newly arrived from the East to open a dress shop - he then has to make even more fundamental choices when, with the start of the Civil War, he becomes one of a small minority in a strongly Unionist town.
|Robert Stack
|Owen Pentecost
|Ruth Roman
|Boston Grant
|Alex Nicol
|Captain Stephen Kirby
|Raymond Burr
|Jumbo Means
|Leo Gordon
|Zeff Masterson
|Regis Toomey
|Father Murphy
