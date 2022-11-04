1956

Great Day in the Morning

  • Western

Release Date

May 15th, 1956

Studio

Edmund Grainger Productions

After a card game Southerner Owen Pentecost finds himself the owner of a Denver hotel. Involved with two women - one who came with the hotel, and one newly arrived from the East to open a dress shop - he then has to make even more fundamental choices when, with the start of the Civil War, he becomes one of a small minority in a strongly Unionist town.

Cast

Robert StackOwen Pentecost
Ruth RomanBoston Grant
Alex NicolCaptain Stephen Kirby
Raymond BurrJumbo Means
Leo GordonZeff Masterson
Regis ToomeyFather Murphy

