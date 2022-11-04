Great God Gold

Greed, ambition and hunger-for-power drive John Hart, a New-York-City stock-market broker, into crooked dealings and deception, but he doesn't realize that those he ruined will seek vengeance. He meets his match and downfall when his path crosses with a reporter, Phil Stuart; a girl, Marcia Harper, and a man-with-a-gun from a family he ruined.
|Sidney Blackmer
|John Hart
|Regis Toomey
|Phil Stuart
|Edwin Maxwell
|Nitto
|Ralf Harolde
|Frank Nitto
|Maria Alba
|Elena Nitto
|John T. Murray
|Simon
