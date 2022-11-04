Not Available

Great God Gold

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Monogram Pictures

Greed, ambition and hunger-for-power drive John Hart, a New-York-City stock-market broker, into crooked dealings and deception, but he doesn't realize that those he ruined will seek vengeance. He meets his match and downfall when his path crosses with a reporter, Phil Stuart; a girl, Marcia Harper, and a man-with-a-gun from a family he ruined.

Cast

Sidney BlackmerJohn Hart
Regis ToomeyPhil Stuart
Edwin MaxwellNitto
Ralf HaroldeFrank Nitto
Maria AlbaElena Nitto
John T. MurraySimon

