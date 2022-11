Not Available

The achievements, cultures and histories of Native Americans are highlighted in two programs. "Great Indian Leaders" tells the story of Geronimo, Chief Joseph, Crazy Horse and Quanah Parker. "Great Indian Nations" covers six tribes: the Iroquois, Shawnee, Seminole, Navajo, Cheyenne and Lakota Sioux. Reenactments, archival photos, traditional music and gorgeous cinematography help convey the rich heritage of these American Indian groups.