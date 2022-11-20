Great Northern Railway Volume III

Not Available

The most complete and comprehensive collection of railroading films ever compiled on any subject - the Anthony DeRosa collection on the Great Northern. Shot in 8mm color film over a 40 year period, this collection covers the GN route from Seattle to Superior. This will be a stunning series of videos that brings you rare and spectacular scenes that you have never scene before. Volume III covers the vast fleet of steam power from the smallest 0-6-0's to the mighty 2-8-8-2's, including scenes of Northern Pacific and SP&S steam power in action. You'll also pace a huge R-2 class 2-8-8-2!