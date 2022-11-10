1964

Greed in the Sun

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 16th, 1964

Studio

Trianon Films

Marec, a truck driver is sent by his boss to track down through the Morroccan desert a reckless youngster who stole a brand-new truck and its payload. Riddled with bad luck, Marec will face the dangers of the desert, as well as a fishy partner, and a reluctant, misogynist tow-truck helper until the climactic fight.

Cast

Lino VenturaHervé Marec dit 'Le plouc'
Bernard BlierMitch-Mitch
Andréa ParisyPepa
Gert FröbeCastigliano dit 'La betterave'
Reginald KernanJohn Steiner alias Peter Frocht
Pierre MiratHalibi, le sourdingue

