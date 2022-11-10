Greed in the Sun

Marec, a truck driver is sent by his boss to track down through the Morroccan desert a reckless youngster who stole a brand-new truck and its payload. Riddled with bad luck, Marec will face the dangers of the desert, as well as a fishy partner, and a reluctant, misogynist tow-truck helper until the climactic fight.
|Lino Ventura
|Hervé Marec dit 'Le plouc'
|Bernard Blier
|Mitch-Mitch
|Andréa Parisy
|Pepa
|Gert Fröbe
|Castigliano dit 'La betterave'
|Reginald Kernan
|John Steiner alias Peter Frocht
|Pierre Mirat
|Halibi, le sourdingue
