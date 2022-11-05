Green Fingers

A fisherman begins studying to be a doctor. Although he isn't finished with medical school, he begins treating his landlady's daughter who is believed to have a terminal illness. He seems to cure her, and the case draws a lot of attention, some of it negative because he was unlicensed when he treated her. He still does not have a degree when he marries the daughter and begins practising osteopathy.
|Robert Beatty
|Thomas Stone
|Carol Raye
|Jeannie Mansell
|Nova Pilbeam
|Alexandra Baxter
|Felix Aylmer
|Daniel Booth
|Moore Marriott
|Pickles
|Brefni O'Rorke
|Coroner
