Not Available

Green Fingers

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

British National Films

A fisherman begins studying to be a doctor. Although he isn't finished with medical school, he begins treating his landlady's daughter who is believed to have a terminal illness. He seems to cure her, and the case draws a lot of attention, some of it negative because he was unlicensed when he treated her. He still does not have a degree when he marries the daughter and begins practising osteopathy.

Cast

Robert BeattyThomas Stone
Carol RayeJeannie Mansell
Nova PilbeamAlexandra Baxter
Felix AylmerDaniel Booth
Moore MarriottPickles
Brefni O'RorkeCoroner

View Full Cast >

Images