Green Flash

At the ripe old age of 30, Cameron Day has given up his chances at pro-basketball fame and settled into an aimless life. A chance encounter with a beautiful woman lands him smack in the middle of Southern California's pro beach volleyball scene. A naturally talented true athlete, he seems destined for sports stardom once again until his old demons start creeping in, threatening his chances at success.
|David Charvet
|Cameron Day
|Torrey DeVitto
|Mia Fonseca
|Kristin Cavallari
|Lana
|Brody Hutzler
|Jeremy Madden
|Court Young
|Kenny Fonseca
|Jaleel White
|Jason Bootie
