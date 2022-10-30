Not Available

Green Flash

  • Comedy
  • Drama

At the ripe old age of 30, Cameron Day has given up his chances at pro-basketball fame and settled into an aimless life. A chance encounter with a beautiful woman lands him smack in the middle of Southern California's pro beach volleyball scene. A naturally talented true athlete, he seems destined for sports stardom once again until his old demons start creeping in, threatening his chances at success.

David CharvetCameron Day
Torrey DeVittoMia Fonseca
Kristin CavallariLana
Brody HutzlerJeremy Madden
Court YoungKenny Fonseca
Jaleel WhiteJason Bootie

