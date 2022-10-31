Not Available

Green Guild

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Documentary of the everyday life of a medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, CA. Have you heard of doctors prescribing marijuana to patients but seems like a mystery on how it works? The mystery has been solved. Come into the world of a medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, CA and witness the adversities that a cannabis club has to face on a daily basis running a legitimate business. Watch as patients come for their medication and talk about their medical conditions.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images