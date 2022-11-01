Green Harvest

In 1943, a group of high school students decide to take action against the Nazi occupying forces. Showing courage and imagination, they manage to blow up the Kommandantur and to release hostages. But after the killing of a German soldier the Nazi police apparatus strikes back. The young resisters are arrested and two of them are condemned to death.
|Pierre Dux
|L'aumônier du lycée
|Dany Saval
|Dany
|Jacques Perrin
|Jean-Louis Mesnier
|Claude Brasseur
|Robert Borelli
|Jacques Higelin
|Mercadier
