Green Harvest

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Caravelle

In 1943, a group of high school students decide to take action against the Nazi occupying forces. Showing courage and imagination, they manage to blow up the Kommandantur and to release hostages. But after the killing of a German soldier the Nazi police apparatus strikes back. The young resisters are arrested and two of them are condemned to death.

Cast

Pierre DuxL'aumônier du lycée
Dany SavalDany
Jacques PerrinJean-Louis Mesnier
Claude BrasseurRobert Borelli
Jacques HigelinMercadier

Images