2001

Greenfingers

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 26th, 2001

Studio

Boneyard Entertainment China

Clive Owen stars as a prison inmate who goes into an experimental "open" prison where the inmates walk around freely and get job training for their impending releases. While there, he discovers he has a talent for growing flowers. His talent is recognized by a gardening guru who encourages him and four other inmates to enter a national gardening competition

Cast

Helen MirrenGeorgina Woodhouse
David KellyFergus Wilks
Warren ClarkeGovenor Hodge
Danny DyerTony
Adam FogertyRaw
Natasha LittlePrimrose Woodhouse

View Full Cast >

Images