Greenfingers

Clive Owen stars as a prison inmate who goes into an experimental "open" prison where the inmates walk around freely and get job training for their impending releases. While there, he discovers he has a talent for growing flowers. His talent is recognized by a gardening guru who encourages him and four other inmates to enter a national gardening competition
|Helen Mirren
|Georgina Woodhouse
|David Kelly
|Fergus Wilks
|Warren Clarke
|Govenor Hodge
|Danny Dyer
|Tony
|Adam Fogerty
|Raw
|Natasha Little
|Primrose Woodhouse
View Full Cast >