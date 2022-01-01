1990

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 14th, 1990

Studio

Amblin Entertainment

Young sweethearts Billy and Kate move to the Big Apple, land jobs in a high-tech office park and soon reunite with the friendly and lovable Gizmo. But a series of accidents creates a whole new generation of Gremlins. The situation worsens when the devilish green creatures invade a top-secret laboratory and develop genetically altered powers, making them even harder to destroy!

Cast

Zach GalliganBilly Peltzer
Phoebe CatesKate Beringer
John GloverDaniel Clamp
Robert ProskyGrandpa Fred
Robert PicardoForster
Christopher LeeDoctor Catheter

