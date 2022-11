Not Available

In 2008, Gretchen divided her twerking between the stage and the podium. The singer and dancer – also known as the "Booty Queen" – traveled through villages in the northeast of Brazil, making a living as an artist in local circuses and making noise in her campaign for mayor of Itamaracá Island, in Pernambuco. From circus to circus, the film records the performer's experiences to face her political opponents and her new audience, the electorate.