Grey Wolf: The Escape of Adolf Hitler

History tells us that Hitler died on April 30th 1945 by committing suicide with a single gunshot to the head; but what if history is wrong? Based on interviews with eye witnesses and years of dedicated research, this film dramatisation explores the possibility that Hitler didn't die in Germany at the end of the war, but instead escaped from Berlin by air and made his way to Argentina. This is the gripping story of what might have happened; the CIA s possible involvement, his life in Patagonia, the escape routes and the astonishing fact that Hitler may have had two daughters.